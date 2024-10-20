GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VCK functionary found dead near Vandavasi

Published - October 20, 2024 07:19 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old functionary of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) was found dead in a mango grove at Thathanur village near Vandavasi town in Tiruvannamalai.

The police said the deceased person was identified as K. Seenuvazhavan, a native of Chinnakangiyanur. He was also the VCK secretary for Peranamallur town in Tiruvannamalai.

Initial inquiry revealed that Seenuvazhavan informed his parents that he was going to attend poojas for Lord Ayyapa at a temple in Thathanur village. He left home with his friends. However, he did not return to his house. His parents tried reaching him through his mobile phone, but it was switched off. They filed a complaint with Thatchur police.

Meanwhile, a few farmers noticed Seenuvazhavan lying unconscious in a mango grove in Thathanur village. They alerted the police, who shifted him to Government Taluk Hospital in Vandavasi where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case has been registered. Special teams have been formed to investigate the case. A probe is underway.

(Assistance for those with suicidal thoughts is available in TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

