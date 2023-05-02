ADVERTISEMENT

VCK forms internal committee to probe allegations against party spokesperson and reality TV star Vikraman

May 02, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has reportedly formed a committee to look into allegations of caste-based abuse and harassment and financial fraud made by a woman lawyer against the party’s spokesperson and Bigg Boss contestant, R. Vikraman.

Sources said a five-member committee, comprising three women who are not a part of the VCK and two others, will inquire into the allegations.

The lawyer recently wrote to VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan, urging him to form an internal committee to investigate casteist and mental abuse allegedly inflicted upon her by Mr. Vikraman, who is from a non-Dalit community.

Mr. Vikraman, who worked as a journalist before joining the party, recently gained widespread appreciation as a contestant on Bigg Boss, which is anchored by actor-politician Kamal Haasan, for expressing progressive views on the reality TV show.

