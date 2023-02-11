VCK, DK and Left are opposing the BJP ideologically: Thirumavalavan

February 11, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan and Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani participated in the protests against under representation of OBCs, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minorities in Supreme Courts and High Courts in Chennai on Sunday.

Speaking in the protests organised by the DK, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that total number of judges in Supreme Court was 34, out of which 30 judges are from upper caste communities and only four are from marginalised sections.

“We are yet to realise how big an injustice this is. Only Dravidar Kazhagam, Left parties and VCK are protesting against it on the ground and creating awareness. However, some are hell bent on speaking against Dravidian political organisations. This is worrying. Out of four — one is from SC, one is from OBC, one judge is a Christian, and another is a Muslim. We can understand how much Brahmins are dominating the judiciary if only four judges are non-brahmins,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said that there was an effort to prevent consolidation of OBC and SC castes by the Sangh Parivar. “They are dividing Hindus on the basis of caste and Indian people on the basis of religion. Indian politics has changed for the worse after Mandal Commission recommendation. V.P. Singh’s government was toppled because he implemented the recommendations of Mandal Commission and Advani undertook Rath Yatra as a reaction to Mandal Commission’s recommendations,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said that OBC youth joining the BJP must understand and realise that it was the BJP that opposed reservations for the OBC and organised violence. “Though we are protesting against the injustice in judiciary, we have to understand the conspiracy behind this. We have to safeguard Tamil Nadu. In other States, BJP is not being opposed ideologically, like the Left, DK and VCK. Mamata Bannerjee and Nitish Kumar and Arvind Kejriwal are opposing them only politically, not ideologically,” he said.

DK president Veeramani said that democracy is all about participation of all sections of society. “It is about equal sharing of power among all sections of society. Judiciary is the final arbiter of laws passed in State Assemblies or government orders passed by the administration. Judiciary should have representation from all sections of the society. This protest is just a beginning,” he said.