VCK demands reservation for SC/STs and women in co-operative elections

Thirumavalavan urges govt. to publish a G.O. in this regard

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 13, 2022 19:13 IST

Thol. Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure reservations for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes and women to the post of president and vice-president of co-operative societies in Tamil Nadu.

He urged the government to publish a Government Order in this regard. “This would be yet another attempt by the State government to provide social justice,” he said.

In a letter to Mr. Stalin on Saturday, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the co-operative societies had provided economic development and instilled self-respect to members of the poor scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and women in Tamil Nadu.

“There are a number of co-operative societies that are functioning in Tamil Nadu. While there are reservations for SCs and STs in the membership of these co-operative societies, there are no similar reservations when it comes to president and vice-president posts,” he pointed out.

