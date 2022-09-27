VCK, CPI and CPI(M) to organise human chain demonstration against RSS march

ADVERTISEMENT

In a counter to Rashtriya Swayasevak Sangh’s decision to organise processions in close to 50 places across Tamil Nadu on October 2, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India have planned to organise human chain demonstration to promote social harmony on the same day.

The counter march comes in the background of petrol bomb attacks on properties owned by BJP and RSS and their functionaries following ED and NIA raids on Popular Front of India and continuous protests organised by BJP and Sangh Parivar against DMK MP A. Raja’s comments regarding the meaning of ‘Shudras’ in the caste hierarchy recently.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that it was shocking to note that RSS, the organisation that killed Mahatma Gandhi, was organising marches on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. “We are not here to attack the religious beliefs of ordinary Hindus. We are only identifying Hindus affiliated to Sangh Parivar for their anti-people politics,” he said.

He added, “Why did the RSS choose October 2? To demolish Babri Masjid, they chose Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s death anniversary. Today, they have chosen Gandhi’s birth anniversary. We fear that they have decided to plant the seeds of hatred and have planned to cause violence in Tamil Nadu. They have a political motive,” he charged.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said that Tamil Nadu was calm and peaceful even when Babri Masjid was demolished. “In such a state, RSS is trying to cause violence in a planned manner. It is in this background that VCK plans to organise human chain demonstration for social harmony. We welcome Chief Minister’s statement to reject harmful forces and we will promote social harmony,” he said.

Regarding the petrol bomb attacks at various places in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Thirumvalavan said that those involved in such attacks should be apprehended.