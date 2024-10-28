VCK, Congress cautious about TVK president Vijay’s political declarations in his first political rally

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and actor Vijay’s declaration that he is open to sharing power with allies in his party’s first public rally in Vikravandi on Sunday, if his alliance wins the State Assembly election in 2026, should have given a fillip to allies of the DMK -- the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. Both these parties recently reiterated that it is necessary for Dravidian parties to accommodate them as a part of the State government. However, Mr. Vijay’s declaration has only made them cautious even as they weigh their options in the run-up to the 2026 election.

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan in a statement said Mr. Vijay’s ‘offer’ of sharing power is an attempt to pre-empt the AIADMK.

“The ‘offer’ should be the final weapon in politics. As much as possible, it should be done behind the scenes,” he said. The VCK leader felt the actor-politician’s public rally was similar to ‘film shooting’ being done in front of several lakhs of his people.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said Mr. Vijay made an effort to attack the DMK and weaken the DMK alliance. His attack on dynastic politics and his opposition to corruption were also ‘old goods’.

“It is shocking to know what he has said about fascism and it is difficult to understand what he means by it. He asked ‘if they are fascist, what are you, payasam?’, ridiculing those who oppose fascism. Does he mean that it is not necessary to oppose fascism? Or does he mean that those who oppose fascism are also fascists? Who is he ridiculing? DMK? Congress? Left parties? Dr. Ambedkar? Or Periyarite movements? In India, opposing Sangh Parivar groups means opposing fascism. Does he mean that it is not necessary to oppose them?” he asked.

VCK general secretary, D. Ravikumar said the DMK wouldn’t feel any ‘compulsion’ to share power after TVK’s first rally because he has not proved his strength yet.

“Only when AIADMK agrees to power sharing, will the DMK feel the pressure to do the same. The DMK and AIADMK are the big players. The VCK has organised bigger public rallies – ‘Vellum Sananayagam’ and liquor prohibition rally recently - than the TVK in the last one year,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president, K. Selvaperunthagai, said the party would ‘wait and watch’ even as he welcomed Mr. Vijay’s opinion on power sharing.

“Congress has always believed in sharing of power. We have four Ministers in Jharkhand already. The people of Tamil Nadu and time will decide. So far, Mr. Vijay has said that he is against corruption and he is against fascism. He has also said he is in favour of the caste census. He is saying the right things. His political message that he believes in a casteless society and is against corruption and fascism is a strong message,” he said.

However, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said, “We have to wait and watch. We have seen that leaders who have said these things earlier...have gone with the BJP.”

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that he personally ‘liked’ Mr. Vijay’s committment to caste-wise census and sharing of power with alliance partners.

