VCK, Cong. training booth agents in a bid to make a difference in Lok Sabha election

November 06, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - Chennai

With elections being lost or won on thin margins, the Congress and the VCK – allies of the DMK – are training their booth level agents, who play a pivotal role during elections, by organising numerous meetings to apprise them of their role.

The Congress and the VCK are exercising influence in specific regions across the State.

Leaders in both these parties state that the spotlight and pressure on the junior partners [in the alliance] to contribute to the success of the alliance increases with each passing election, especially with the DMK already having taken the lead in organising similar meetings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress, which has been cut to size since losing power in the State in 1967, has often been accused of riding on the back of the senior Dravidian party. However, after dismal performances in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and the 2016 Assembly election, the party bounced back in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, winning eight of the nine seats it was allotted. In the 2021 Assembly election, the party won 18 of the 25 seats it was allotted.

Meanwhile, the VCK is hoping to build on its success in the 2021 Assembly election, in which it won four of the six allotted seats on its own symbol. Anchored by Thol. Thirumavalavan, VCK has held couple of events to prepare the booth agents in the northern zones and four parliamentary constituencies in and around Chennai, where the party thinks it can exert its influence on voters.

VCK floor leader Sinthanai Selvan told The Hindu that it was natural for a party to aspire for more. “Only the DMK and the AIADMK have presence in the grassroots-level. As much as we benefit from being in an alliance with them [the DMK], we also have to contribute to the success of the alliance. The VCK has to stand out among other parties,” he said.

“We never had 4 MLAs and 2 MPs before. In our party, there is a lot of participation from the cadre. They are emotional and participate in protests without any expectation, but we haven’t been able to capitalise this enthusiasm and convert it into votes. This is an effort in that direction,” Mr. Selvan said. A senior leader in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said the party had held meetings of booth agents in Kumbakonam, Dindigul, Tiruvallur, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi, and planned similar meetings in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts, where it has a strong presence. “We are slightly lagging behind in preparation. It is important for the booth agents to understand their roles and what is expected of them. They are very important for the electoral performances. The two Dravidian parties have very experienced people in the booths, but other parties don’t. This difference has to be bridged...,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.