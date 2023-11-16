HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VCK condoles Sankaraiah’s death, says memorial must be built for him

November 16, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan, who paid his respects to the departed Marxist leader Sankariah at the CPI (M) office in T. Nagar here, urged the State government to ensure that a memorial was built for him.

In a statement, he said Sankariah began taking part in protests when he was just nine against the Colonial government’s decision to hang Communist leader Bhagat Singh. He was also arrested by the Colonial government when he was a student leader in college.

“He was released after several months of incarceration after independence. Then, when the Communist party in India was banned, he was again arrested and spent years in jail. In total, he has spent nine years in jail. He was the founding member of CPM and has been an MLA thrice. He has worked with Kamaraj, Anna [Annadurai], M.G.R. and Karunanidhi in his political career and has been the leader of farmers’ union. However, when the Tamil Nadu government wanted to give him an honarary doctorate, Governor R.N. Ravi, who doesn’t understand freedom struggle, prevented the effort.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.