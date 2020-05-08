VCK condemns move to increase retirement age of T.N. govt. staff

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday condemned the State government’s decision to increase the retirement age of government employees to 59.

In a statement, he said the move was just a deferment of expenditure relating to retirement benefits and would not help government employees.

It would only lead to unemployment and cited the recent data that Tamil Nadu had the highest unemployment rate of 49.8%.

“What is the government going to tell the lakhs of unemployed youth? It should give up the drama of extending the retirement age and restore the benefits which were taken away from government employees and fill various vacancies,” Mr.Thirumavalavan said.