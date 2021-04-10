VCK condemns attitude of police in handling Dalits murder case

CHENNAI

10 April 2021 14:16 IST

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan strongly condemned the attitude of police in handling the investigation of murder of two persons Arjunan and Surya, both belonging to the Scheduled Castes, and attacks on three more young men recently in Soganur village in Arakkonam recently.

He spearheaded the party’s protest near Valluvar Kottam, Chennai, on Saturday, demanding immediate arrest of those involved, whom he termed “caste fanatics and sand mafia gangs” under the Goondas Act. VCK had announced demonstrations in all district headquarters across Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Thirumavalavan alleged that the police have conducted post-mortem without the consent of the affected families and also trying to give a spin to the incident as a clash between two groups.

He accused that AIADMK and PMK cadres had a role in murder of two persons.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said there will be regime change in Tamil Nadu and VCK would seek a proper investigation into the case.

He also said the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act are not being implemented properly in Tamil Nadu, unlike other states.