VCK chief welcomes T.N. extending help to Sri Lankan Tamils

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday welcomed Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s announcement that the State government would extend help to Sri Lankan Tamils by distributing rice, pulses, milk products and medicines. VCK would donate one month’s salaries of two MPs and four MLAs.

Mr. Thirumavalavan also expressed shock at yet another custodial death of Thangamani, who was arrested on charges of selling illicit liquor in Tiruvannamalai. “Recently, a youth named Vignesh died in custody in Chennai. It is worrisome that another custodial death has taken place. We urge the State to ensure that the case is subjected to special investigative team and ensure such deaths do not happen in future,” he said demanding adequate compensation to Thangamani’s family and job to one member of his family.