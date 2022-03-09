VCK chief Thirumavalavan calls for a ban on caste outfit run by Yuvaraj

Modus operandi of the organisation is similar to that of a terror outfit, he says

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday demanded that the State Government ban the outfit run by S. Yuvaraj, who has been convicted in the Gokul Raj murder case recently, and urged the government to appeal against the acquittal of five persons.

Dalit activists have supported Mr. Thirumavalavan’s call for a ban, stating that caste organisations such as Dheeran Chinnamalai Peravai must be treated like a terror outfit.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the police should have registered a ‘terror’ case and not just as a caste killing. “The court has pointed out that ‘there seems to be no introduction between Gokul Raj and Swathi, and the perpetrators before the incident. There seems to have been no enmity that could have formed the motive for this murder. The murder has taken place because of a wrong ideology and philosophy the of the caste organisation [led by Yuvaraj]. The State government must take into account that the modus operandi [of the organisation] is similar to that of a terror outfit,” said Mr. Thirumavalavan.

Explaining the party’s stand, D. Ravikumar, the party’s MP from Villupuram said the demand of the party comes from the court’s verdict that states the murder has taken place because of the activities of the organisation.

“In the judgement, it has been mentioned that those convicted had no previous enmity with the victims. The common motive is that they were all a part of the organisation. Just like any terror outfit, this organisation must also be banned,” said Mr. Ravikumar.

Samuel Raj, State Secretary, Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front of the CPI (M), backed the demand saying that though calling for a ban in a democratic society is not desirable, there are grounds in which this particular outfit can be banned.

“Once a leader of a caste outfit is being arrested for his involvement, it automatically becomes an organisation that needs to be monitored. It is a correct demand. Organisations that speak against principles of the Constitution should be banned. If an organisation speaks for untouchability, there are grounds to call for such a ban,” he said.

Kathir, who runs an NGO called Evidence, which fights for the rights of Dalits and Tribals, said, “Usually, caste movements and political parties may be in the background in such crimes, but in this case, a leader of the outfit has been convicted. The demand for a ban on organisations like RSS or Islamic outfits had been made in the past and they had been banned as well. So, the demand is justified,” he said.