ADVERTISEMENT

VCK chief flags torture of persons from Kuravar community by Chittoor police

June 20, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Chidambaram M.P. Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to secure the release of persons from the Kuravar community who were recently arrested by the police in Chittoor over a case of theft.

“Ayyappan and eight others were arrested and subjected to torture in Chithoor police station under the pretext of investigation. Women were subjected to sexual assault,” he said. Further, the Chittoor police took offence to the family of Ayyappan filing a case against them with the Tamil Nadu police, and had entered Tamil Nadu to arrest three more people.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said though the intervention of Krishnagiri Collector and Revenue Officials resulted in the release of most of the arrested persons, two persons were still in custody. “It is unclear whether the two are even alive. The State government must take efforts to ensure that they are retrieved. It should also see to it that fake cases against women and children are annulled,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US