VCK chief challenges ordinance for indirect polls

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan has approached the Madras High Court with a plea to declare as unconstitutional an ordinance promulgated by the State government on November 20 for changing the mode of election to the posts of Mayors and Municipal Chairpersons from direct to indirect.

His writ petition is expected to be listed for admission before Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and R. Hemalatha on Tuesday. The petitioner, in his affidavit, claimed the government had provided a legally wrong explanation for having changed the mode of election. He said the very first sentence in the explanatory statement appended to the ordinance was wrong, since it claimed elections are held on the basis of political parties.

‘No legal footing’

The Chidambaram MP said neither the Constitution nor the municipal laws, which the ordinance intends to amend, provided for holding elections either to the Parliament, the Legislative Assembly or the local bodies on the basis of political parties. “Political parties may sponsor candidates to contest under their name to give an ideological identity to a group of candidates. But political parties in fact do not have any legal footing in the elections.

“All members of Parliament, State legislatures and municipalities are direct representatives of the people. Political parties are de facto (in fact, whether by right or not) entities and de jure (according to rightful entitlement) entities,” he pointed out. Therefore, it was ‘mischievous’ on the part of the State government to claim that municipal elections are held on the basis of political parties, the petitioner said.

The government basically feared that there may not be a harmonious relationship between the Mayor/Municipal Chairperson and the members of the council if they end up belonging to a political party different from that of the majority of the members. However, such an unfounded apprehension could not be the basis for denying the people an opportunity to elect their Mayor/Municipal Chairman directly, he added.