VCK chief asked cadre to participate in protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

March 28, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Monday urged his party cadre to participate in the protests against the recent disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha to be held in Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on March 29. He was speaking at an online consultative meeting of his party office-bearers.

Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar said the party will try to bring the Opposition together on Mr. Thirumavalavan’s birthday on August 17. “We will invite political leaders from the Opposition parties. There are many Assembly elections between now and August, but we will attempt to bring Opposition party leaders on one platform a few months before the elections,” he said.

Mr. Ravikumar said Mr. Thirumavalavan had also urged office-bearers in every district to organise ‘Samathuva Naal Perani’ (Equality Day Marches), hold public meetings and carry out poster campaigns.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some of the office-bearers expressed their anguish at the Hindu right wing groups trying to make inroads in Dalit neighbourhoods across Tamil Nadu, Mr. Thirumavalavan said political organisations and parties trying to win people over to their side was normal in politics and instead asked them to continue working with the people.