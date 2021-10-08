VCK chief announces protest against BJP-led Centre

CHENNAI

08 October 2021 01:09 IST

Arrest of those who killed farmers in U.P. among demands

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Thursday said his party would organise protests against the BJP-led Union government, in Chennai on October 8, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws, the arrest of those who killed the farmers in Lakhimpur district in Uttar Pradesh and the removal of the Union Minister of State of Home Affairs, Ajay Singh Mishra, whose son was allegedly involved in the killings.

“I urge office-bearers and cadre across districts closer to Chennai to take part in the protest at 4 p.m. in Chennai. The inhuman killing of farmers who were protesting peacefully on the road, by running them over with a car, cannot be ignored by anyone with humanity. It is not an accident, but is a planned murder. It will now not be possible to reach the place from Lucknow, since Section 144 has been imposed,” he said.

Call for protest

“We will hold a protest in Chennai, and I urge all senior members of the party to take part in the protest,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said.

Advertising

Advertising

Kattumannarkoil MLA and VCK general secretary Sinthanai Selvan said VCK would continue to oppose the BJP’s authoritarian politics.