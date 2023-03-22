VCK blames politics of criminalising love

March 22, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram MP, Thol. Thirumavalavan, said that the murder of youth Jagan, hailing from Krishnagiri district, was a direct result of the politics of criminalisation of love.

The murder of Jagan, who was killed by his in-laws despite belonging to the same caste, was a result of the seeds of politics of hate against couples in love being planted in Tamil Nadu. “They are so cruel that they are prepared to make their own daughter a widow,” he said claiming that it was a Sanatana trait.