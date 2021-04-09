VCK announces protest across TN against murders of two Dalits

“Dalits have been attacked in several places in Tamil Nadu after voting concluded. The fear of losing the elections has caused some of the AIADMK-BJP-PMK to indulge in violence.”

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Thursday accused that the AIADMK and PMK cadres had a role in murder of two persons Arjunan and Surya, both belonging to the Scheduled Castes, and attacks on three more young men recently in Soganur village in Arakkonam recently.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan demanded immediate arrest of “caste fanatics and sand mafia gangs” under the Goondas Act. He announced demonstrations in all district headquarters across Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Thirumavalavan claimed that an AIADMK leader in Kaveripakkam was involved in illegal sand mining and they have been opposed by local youth belonging to the Scheduled Castes.

The young people of that village had sought votes for the VCK candidate Gautam Sanna, under the 'pot' symbol, in the recently concluded legislative assembly elections. Moreover, these youngsters also did not allow the AIADMK candidate, who enjoys the support of the PMK, to enter their village. Bearing a grudge over all these incidents, and making use of the election atmosphere, the sons of the AIADMK leader, along with caste fanatics in the AIADMK and PMK have committed this double murder, Mr. Thirumavalavan alleged.

“Dalits have been attacked in several places in Tamil Nadu after voting concluded. The fear of losing the elections has caused some of the AIADMK-BJP-PMK to indulge in violence. Violence against Dalits has also taken place in Kattumannarkoil, Vaanur, Thiruporur, Krishnagiri and Ariyalur constituencies,” he charged.

He also claimed that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami encouraged caste-fanatics for his own political gains. “Caste fanatics are unable to digest the fact that the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the VCK, will achieve a massive victory in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly elections. These murders are a proof that these religious and caste fanatics have a dangerous plot to destroy Tamil Nadu. In these circumstances, we call upon all democratic forces to condemn this caste atrocity in the strongest terms,” he said.