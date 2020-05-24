VCK and CPI (M) condemn Bharathi’s arrest

CHENNAI

24 May 2020 00:45 IST

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Saturday charged that though the AIADMK government and the BJP-led government at the Centre never bothered to prevent the atrocities against the SC/STs, they had used Dalits as pawns in their political games.

In a statement in Chennai, he said Mr. Bharathi had been arrested because he had filed cases against the AIADMK government for its alleged involvement in various irregularities and corruption.

“We have been demanding a separate legislation to prevent honour-killings in the State. But the BJP government never paid any attention to the trend,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the BJP was fully aware that it could not find a toehold in Tamil Nadu without weakening the DMK and the AIADMK and hence it was using the AIADMK to weaken the DMK.

“The AIADMK and the BJP should play their politics directly instead of using The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989,” he said.

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said though his party would not agree with the views expressed by Mr. Bharathi, his arrest was a dishonest act since he had expressed regret for his views.

“But the government did not arrest Forest Minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan who made a tribal boy to remove his footwear,” he said.

“Untouchability has become perennial in Tamil Nadu and the Chief Minister is not taking any action against complaints on this. But his government is using the SC/ST Act to settle scores with its political enemies,” he charged.