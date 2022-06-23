VCK accepts common Opposition candidate

The party had, however, insisted on a Christian candidate

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has reluctantly agreed to the choice of former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha as the Opposition candidate for the Presidential election, despite insisting on a candidate from the Christian background due to the consensus among other opposition parties.

VCK leader and MP D. Ravikumar said the candidate for the choice of President of India election should have been a Christian as the community had suffered due to Hindutva elements across the country. “While the Muslim community has faced hardships, the Christians too have faced similar situations but it is less spoken about,” he said.

In a letter to other opposition leaders, VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan had written, “Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Dalits have been President of this country. But, no Christian, the third largest religious minority in India, has ever been elected as President. Therefore it is the opinion of our party that this time we can nominate a Christian as common candidate.”