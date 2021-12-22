VAT portal to be down for three hours on Dec. 23

CHENNAI

22 December 2021 19:32 IST

Commercial taxes and VAT portal being integrated

The online payment for VAT (Value Added Tax) through Commercial Taxes Department’s web portal - https://ctd.tn.gov.in will be down from 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on December 23 because of integration of Commercial Taxes Department and Treasury Department’s Portal.

All the Value Added Tax payers are requested to remit the their taxes before 6 p.m. on that day.

