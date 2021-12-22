Tamil NaduCHENNAI 22 December 2021 19:32 IST
Comments
VAT portal to be down for three hours on Dec. 23
Updated: 22 December 2021 19:34 IST
Commercial taxes and VAT portal being integrated
The online payment for VAT (Value Added Tax) through Commercial Taxes Department’s web portal - https://ctd.tn.gov.in will be down from 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on December 23 because of integration of Commercial Taxes Department and Treasury Department’s Portal.
All the Value Added Tax payers are requested to remit the their taxes before 6 p.m. on that day.
More In Tamil Nadu