Vascular tumour removed successfully from infant in Pudukottai hospital

PUDUKOTTAI

27 June 2020 21:57 IST

A multidisciplinary team operated on the child on June 20 and the tumour was removed in a procedure which lasted three hours.

A newborn baby born with a benign vascular tumour known as congenital hemangioma was operated on successfully at the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital.

The baby has recuperated well and will be discharged from the hospital on Monday, doctors said.

Born to a couple hailing from Ramanathapuram on June 8 at the Government Hospital Aranthangi, the baby had a swelling of blood vessels over the right knee.

Multidisciplinary team

On June 10, she was referred to Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital. A multidisciplinary team comprising of a radiologist, a paediatrician and a plastic surgeon, and led by Dean A.L. Meenakshi Sundaram,was formed to treat the baby. The team operated on the child on June 20 and the tumour was removed in the procedure, which lasted three hours.

Usually, a skin graft close to the area operated is required but in this case, a modern technique called “rhomboid flap”, which requires no skin grafting was done.

“This way the scars will heal better as the child grows up,” hospital authorities said.

Dr. Meenakshi Sundaram said the swelling was in the right knee, and moving the leg would have caused pain. If an injury occurs, the patient may bleed profusely.

‘Common in females’

“This congenital hemangioma occurs more commonly in females,” he said. During surgery 50 ml of blood was transfused for the baby.

The surgery, which could cost over ₹1 lakh at private hospitals, was done free of cost under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, he added.