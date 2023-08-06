ADVERTISEMENT

Vascular Society of India holds walkathon

August 06, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vascular Society of India (VSI) held a walkathon to raise awareness about the importance of amputation prevention, improving vascular health and leading a healthier life. The walkathon was held in 26 cities in the country.

The Chennai Vascular Welfare Society conducted a walk in Chetpet Ecopark which was flagged off by Madras High Court judge C. Saravanan, FEFSI President and film director and producer R.K. Selvamani.

Chennai Vascular Welfare Society president Rajarajan Venkatesan; Secretary Velladuraichi; and Treasurer Shanmugavelayudham and other senior vascular specialists including N. Sekar, S.A. Hussain and Bakthavachalam, besides nursing and paramedical staff, participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The slogan for the event was “Walk a mile, live with a smile“.  The risk of losing limbs had risen owing to diseases such as diabetes. Smoking increased the risk of diabetes and amputation four times, the organisers said. They also stressed the need to prevent road accidents that led to amputations. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US