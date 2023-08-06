Vascular Society of India holds walkathon

August 06, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Vascular Society of India (VSI) held a walkathon to raise awareness about the importance of amputation prevention, improving vascular health and leading a healthier life. The walkathon was held in 26 cities in the country.

The Chennai Vascular Welfare Society conducted a walk in Chetpet Ecopark which was flagged off by Madras High Court judge C. Saravanan, FEFSI President and film director and producer R.K. Selvamani.

Chennai Vascular Welfare Society president Rajarajan Venkatesan; Secretary Velladuraichi; and Treasurer Shanmugavelayudham and other senior vascular specialists including N. Sekar, S.A. Hussain and Bakthavachalam, besides nursing and paramedical staff, participated.

The slogan for the event was “Walk a mile, live with a smile“. The risk of losing limbs had risen owing to diseases such as diabetes. Smoking increased the risk of diabetes and amputation four times, the organisers said. They also stressed the need to prevent road accidents that led to amputations.