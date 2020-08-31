Vasanthakumar laid to rest in home town

H. Vasanthakumar, MP of Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha Constituency, who died in Chennai on Friday due to COVID-19, was laid to rest at his home town of Agastheeswaram in the district here on Sunday.
Cutting across party lines, a large number of people assembled at his residence on Saturday when the body was brought from Chennai. The body, covered with the Congress flag, was kept for public viewing for a few hours.
Many recalled the assistance Vasanthakumar had given them to pursue their education. His wife Tamilselvi, daughter Thangamalar, sons Vijay Vasanth and Vinod Kumar and relatives were present. Congress leaders, including those from the All India Congress Committee led by K.C. Venugopal, MPs Jothimani and Kodikunnil Suresh, former Kottar Bishop Peter Remijues, AIADMK leader Thalavai Sundaram, MLAs Austin, Suresh Rajan, Prince, Rajesh Kumar, Mano Thangaraj, Poongothai Aladi Aruna, Kanniyakumari District Collector Prashant M. Wadnere, former Union Minister and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan and many others paid their last respects.
In a brief chat with the media, Mr. Pon Radhakrishnan said Vasanthakumar was a humble person and a self-made man. He built his business brick-by-brick and expanded it. He helped the needy in every aspect. “We have lost an illustrious son of the soil,” he said. Around 11.30 a.m., Mr. Vijay Vasanth and Mr. Vinod Kumar led a procession and laid the body to rest in a family-owned farm.
