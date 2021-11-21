Vasan welcomes PM’s announcement on repeal of farm laws

He also distributed flood relief in CM’s constituency

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of withdrawing the three farm laws in the upcoming Parliament session.

Mr. Modi had taken the decision to assure farmers that his government is for the farmers and agriculture. As the Central Government is working for the benefit of farmers and agriculture, he said, his party welcomed the decision and would continue to support farmers.

Flood relief

On Saturday, Mr. Vasan distributed flood relief in Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s Kolathur constituency as the area was flooded during the recent rain, a press release said.

He also requested the Tamil Nadu Government to cancel the exam for those who had already qualified for teaching posts in the exams held in 2013, and provide them government jobs on priority.