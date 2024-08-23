GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vasan urges Union govt to reject Karnataka’s plan to construct a dam at Mekedatu

Updated - August 23, 2024 05:29 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 05:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
G.K. Vasan

G.K. Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Friday urged the Union government to reject the Karnataka government’s plan to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said that it was highly condemnable that the Karnataka government had sought the Union government’s approval for building the dam. He pointed out that the Centre had denied permission for the dam earlier. However, the Karnataka government was again taking steps to construct it, which was against the directions of the courts and the Cauvery Water Management Authority. Repeated attempts by Karnataka to construct the dam had raised fears among farmers of Tamil Nadu. The Union government should reject the Karnataka government’s application, he said, and added that the Tamil Nadu government should also take steps to prevent the construction of the dam.

He also demanded a permanent solution to secure the livelihood of farmers of Tamil Nadu.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.