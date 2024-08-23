Vasan urges Union govt to reject Karnataka’s plan to construct a dam at Mekedatu

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Friday urged the Union government to reject the Karnataka government’s plan to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said that it was highly condemnable that the Karnataka government had sought the Union government’s approval for building the dam. He pointed out that the Centre had denied permission for the dam earlier. However, the Karnataka government was again taking steps to construct it, which was against the directions of the courts and the Cauvery Water Management Authority. Repeated attempts by Karnataka to construct the dam had raised fears among farmers of Tamil Nadu. The Union government should reject the Karnataka government’s application, he said, and added that the Tamil Nadu government should also take steps to prevent the construction of the dam.

He also demanded a permanent solution to secure the livelihood of farmers of Tamil Nadu.