ADVERTISEMENT

Vasan urges Union government to roll back toll fee hike in T.N.

Updated - August 27, 2024 05:41 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 04:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The increase in toll fee would also raise the cost of transportation, which would ultimately increase the prices of essential commodities, Mr. Vasan says

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of G.K. Vasan | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) urged the Union government to roll back its decision to increase the fees at toll plazas in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had announced a fee hike of around 5 percent to 7 percent at 25 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu from September 1, 2024. This would mean that commuters must incur an additional amount of ₹50 to ₹150 for various vehicle categories.

The increase in toll fee would also raise the cost of transportation, including freight charges, which would ultimately increase the prices of essential commodities, he said.

The Union government should be mindful that all sections of society would be affected by the upward revision of fee in toll plazas, Mr. Vasan said, adding that the NHAI must reconsider its decision.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US