Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) urged the Union government to roll back its decision to increase the fees at toll plazas in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had announced a fee hike of around 5 percent to 7 percent at 25 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu from September 1, 2024. This would mean that commuters must incur an additional amount of ₹50 to ₹150 for various vehicle categories.

The increase in toll fee would also raise the cost of transportation, including freight charges, which would ultimately increase the prices of essential commodities, he said.

The Union government should be mindful that all sections of society would be affected by the upward revision of fee in toll plazas, Mr. Vasan said, adding that the NHAI must reconsider its decision.

