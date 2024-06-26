ADVERTISEMENT

Vasan urges T.N. to take steps to get State’s share of Cauvery water from Karnataka 

Updated - June 26, 2024 01:59 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 01:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The delay in releasing Cauvery water by the Karnataka government has created a water scarcity in Tamil Nadu for drinking and irrigation purposes, the TMC president pointed out in a statement

The Hindu Bureau

TMC president G.K. Vasan | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, urged the ruling DMK government to take immediate steps to ensure that the State gets its due share of Cauvery water from Karnataka .

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said the Karnataka government should act in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court of India and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) in releasing the due share of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

“What is stopping the ruling DMK government from negotiating with the Congress government in Karnataka to get Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water?” he asked.

Deficit inflows: CWMA asks Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to conserve water

The CWMA had ordered the Karnataka government to release 7.236 tmc ft of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in June, and 31.24 tmc ft in July. However, the water realisation for this month was nearly 5.376 tmc ft lower. The delay in releasing Cauvery water by the Karnataka government has created a water scarcity in Tamil Nadu for drinking and irrigation purposes, he pointed out.

The State government should immediately take steps to get Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water, Mr. Vasan added.

