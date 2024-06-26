GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vasan urges T.N. to take steps to get State’s share of Cauvery water from Karnataka 

The delay in releasing Cauvery water by the Karnataka government has created a water scarcity in Tamil Nadu for drinking and irrigation purposes, the TMC president pointed out in a statement

Updated - June 26, 2024 01:59 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 01:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
TMC president G.K. Vasan

TMC president G.K. Vasan | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, urged the ruling DMK government to take immediate steps to ensure that the State gets its due share of Cauvery water from Karnataka .

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said the Karnataka government should act in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court of India and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) in releasing the due share of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

“What is stopping the ruling DMK government from negotiating with the Congress government in Karnataka to get Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water?” he asked.

Deficit inflows: CWMA asks Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to conserve water

The CWMA had ordered the Karnataka government to release 7.236 tmc ft of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in June, and 31.24 tmc ft in July. However, the water realisation for this month was nearly 5.376 tmc ft lower. The delay in releasing Cauvery water by the Karnataka government has created a water scarcity in Tamil Nadu for drinking and irrigation purposes, he pointed out.

The State government should immediately take steps to get Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water, Mr. Vasan added.

Related Topics

Tamil Maanila Congress / Karnataka / rivers / Tamil Nadu / water / water rights

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.