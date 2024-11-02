Vasan urges T.N. govt. to withdraw stamp duty hike

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Saturday (November 2, 2024) urged the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw its move hiking the stamp duty.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said the State government should stop imposing financial burden on the people of Tamil Nadu. “Since the DMK came to power in the State, it had been imposing additional burden on people through several means. The State government had already effected a hike in water tax and property taxes. The recent increase of stamp duty by 10 times came as a shock to the people. It would adversely affect those who register plots, houses, sale deeds, and settlement deeds as the property guideline values were also recently revised upward.”

Instead of focusing on increasing revenue from stamp duty, the State government should consider the impact it would have on the public and immediately withdraw the hike, he added.

