Vasan urges T.N. govt. to take steps to end illegal sale of narcotic drugs

Published - November 12, 2024 01:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

He expressed concerns over the future of a section of students and youth who were allegedly involved in using and selling such banned substances

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) urged the Tamil Nadu government to take constructive steps to put an end to the sale of narcotic drugs and other psychotropic substances for a better future for the students and youth of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan wanted to draw the State government’s attention to the illegal sale of narcotic drugs in the form of toffees and tablets and expressed concerns over the future of a section of students and youth who were allegedly involved in using and selling such banned substances.

Highlighting the physical and mental ill effects of using synthetic drugs, Mr. Vasan cautioned that the increased usage of such banned substances by youngsters would adversely impact the future of the State. He urged the State government to increase surveillance on banned narcotic substances allegedly smuggled from other States and tighten the grip on drug peddlers.

The State government should take immediate steps to ensure that there is no room for illicit sale of narcotic drugs in Tamil Nadu, he added.

