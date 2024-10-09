GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vasan urges T.N. govt. to prevent illegal manufacturing of firecrackers

Mr. Vasan alleged that firecrackers were being manufactured illegally in some places to generate income ahead of the Deepavali festival

Published - October 09, 2024 03:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan. File

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan. File | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) urged the State government to prevent the illegal manufacturing of firecrackers ahead of the Deepavali festival.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan alleged that firecrackers were being manufactured illegally in some places to generate income ahead of the Deepavali festival. Referring to the tragic incident that occurred at Pandian Nagar in Tiruppur on Tuesday, in which an employee of a cracker manufacturing unit, an infant, and a woman were killed in an explosion, the TMC(M) leader said that to safeguard the lives and livelihood of workers involved in firecracker manufacturing, the government should monitor cracker manufacturing units and ensure that adequate safety measures were in place.

He urged the State government to create awareness among workers not to make explosives without a proper licence and expressed concern over frequent explosions in firecracker manufacturing units in the State.

He also expressed condolences to the family members of the deceased.

