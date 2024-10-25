ADVERTISEMENT

Vasan urges T.N. govt to hold talks with Karnataka to drop Mekedatu project

Published - October 25, 2024 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TMC (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to hold talks with the Karnataka government to drop the latter’s proposal to build a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu.

Addressing journalists in Chennai, Mr. Vasan said the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) was scheduled to meet in the first week of December. At the meeting, Tamil Nadu should ensure that its share of Cauvery water was released by Karnataka.

The Union government should also find a permanent solution to the fishermen issue, he said, adding: “To allay the fear among fishermen, induced by recurring mid-sea arrests of the Sri Lankan Navy, a permanent solution should be arrived at through dialogue...”

He also urged the State government to scale up security arrangements in places where people gather in large numbers in view of the Deepavali festival.

