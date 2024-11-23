ADVERTISEMENT

Vasan urges T.N. govt to fulfil the demands of OHT operators

Published - November 23, 2024 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Friday urged the State government to fulfil the demands of overhead tank operators and cleanliness workers employed by local bodies in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said nearly 36,000 persons have been working as overhead tank operators for the past 10 years on a consolidated pay basis in 12,526 panchayats. The State government should take steps to give permanent jobs to them to ensure that the workers get all the benefits. Similarly, one person from the family of overhead tank operators who died on duty should be given a government job.

The State government should consider the grievances of overhead tank operators and cleanliness workers on priority basis as they involve in providing essential services.

