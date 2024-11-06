ADVERTISEMENT

Vasan urges T.N. govt to ensure availability of fertilisers, paddy seeds at agriculture cooperative societies

Published - November 06, 2024 03:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Vasan said farmers have been complaining of difficulties in accessing credit for farming due to the non-disbursal of sufficient loans by some of the primary agriculture cooperative banks

The Hindu Bureau

G.K. Vasan. File photo | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) urged the State government to ensure that all the primary agriculture cooperative societies in Tamil Nadu are equipped with adequate stock of fertilisers and paddy seedlings to be distributed to farmers on time.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said farmers have been complaining of difficulties in accessing credit for farming due to the non-disbursal of sufficient loans by some of the primary agriculture cooperative banks. Citing lack of cash reserves in cooperative banks to disburse credit for farming will not protect agriculture and it would adversely impact farmers, he said.

The TMC(M) leader also flagged the issue of a shortfall in the supply of fertilisers and said the Agriculture Department must ensure that all the primary agriculture cooperative societies have adequate stock of fertilisers. He also demanded the distribution of paddy seeds to farmers at a decentralised level through these societies.

To protect the livelihood and interests of farmers, the State government should consider their demands on a priority basis and expedite steps to fulfil their grievances, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US