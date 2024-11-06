Vasan urges T.N. govt to ensure availability of fertilisers, paddy seeds at agriculture cooperative societies

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) urged the State government to ensure that all the primary agriculture cooperative societies in Tamil Nadu are equipped with adequate stock of fertilisers and paddy seedlings to be distributed to farmers on time.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said farmers have been complaining of difficulties in accessing credit for farming due to the non-disbursal of sufficient loans by some of the primary agriculture cooperative banks. Citing lack of cash reserves in cooperative banks to disburse credit for farming will not protect agriculture and it would adversely impact farmers, he said.

The TMC(M) leader also flagged the issue of a shortfall in the supply of fertilisers and said the Agriculture Department must ensure that all the primary agriculture cooperative societies have adequate stock of fertilisers. He also demanded the distribution of paddy seeds to farmers at a decentralised level through these societies.

To protect the livelihood and interests of farmers, the State government should consider their demands on a priority basis and expedite steps to fulfil their grievances, he added.

