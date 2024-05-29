Vasan urges T.N. govt to assist farmers for kuruvai paddy cultivation

The Tamil Nadu government should facilitate farmers for cultivating paddy during the kuruvai season by providing them loan assistance, crop insurance, a special package consisting of fertilizers and seeds at a subsidised rate and power supply for three shifts a day to irrigate crops, said Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Every year, to facilitate farmers of Cauvery delta districts in irrigating the short-term paddy crop during the kuruvai season, the Tamil Nadu government opens the Mettur dam on June 12, the customary date. However, this year the chances of opening the dam on the usual date seem unlikely due to the unavailability of an adequate quantum of water in the reservoir. This situation is likely to reduce the extent of kuruvai paddy cultivation in the delta districts, Mr. Vasan said in a statement.

Farmers in several parts of the delta districts have started cultivation, hoping to utilise groundwater and water from water bodies such as lakes and ponds for irrigating the paddy crop using motor pumps. Considering this situation, the State government should ensure uninterrupted power supply for at least 18 hours a day and extend the loans for farmers through agriculture cooperative societies. The Agriculture Department should also start disbursing special package for kuruvai season to farmers without any delay, he added.