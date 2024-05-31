ADVERTISEMENT

Vasan urges T.N. government to postpone reopening of schools

Updated - May 31, 2024 12:30 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 12:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department announced earlier that schools will reopen on June 6 after the summer holidays

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Manila Congress president G.K. Vasan. File | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Friday, May 31, 2024 urged the Tamil Nadu government to postpone the reopening of schools by a week to protect students from the scorching heat.

In a statement, the Rajya Sabha member said several States in India have been witnessing scorching heat, with Delhi recording a maximum temperature of over 50 degree Celsius a few days ago. Similarly, the temperature in many parts of Tamil Nadu is also rising.

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department announced earlier that schools will reopen on June 6 after the summer holidays. By taking into account the prevailing heat wave-like conditions in many parts of Tamil Nadu, the State government should postpone the reopening of schools for a week to protect students from simmering heat. It should also ensure that all the schools in Tamil Nadu have proper and hygienic drinking water facilities, added Mr. Vasan.

