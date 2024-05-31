Vasan urges T.N. government to postpone reopening of schools

Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Friday, May 31, 2024 urged the Tamil Nadu government to postpone the reopening of schools by a week to protect students from the scorching heat.

In a statement, the Rajya Sabha member said several States in India have been witnessing scorching heat, with Delhi recording a maximum temperature of over 50 degree Celsius a few days ago. Similarly, the temperature in many parts of Tamil Nadu is also rising.

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department announced earlier that schools will reopen on June 6 after the summer holidays. By taking into account the prevailing heat wave-like conditions in many parts of Tamil Nadu, the State government should postpone the reopening of schools for a week to protect students from simmering heat. It should also ensure that all the schools in Tamil Nadu have proper and hygienic drinking water facilities, added Mr. Vasan.

