GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Vasan urges T.N. government to postpone reopening of schools

Published - May 31, 2024 12:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Manila Congress president G.K. Vasan. File

Tamil Manila Congress president G.K. Vasan. File | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Friday, May 31, 2024 urged the Tamil Nadu government to postpone the reopening of schools by a week to protect students from the scorching heat.

In a statement, the Rajya Sabha member said several States in India have been witnessing scorching heat, with Delhi recording a maximum temperature of over 50 degree Celsius a few days ago. Similarly, the temperature in many parts of Tamil Nadu is also rising.

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department announced earlier that schools will reopen on June 6 after the summer holidays. By taking into account the prevailing heat wave-like conditions in many parts of Tamil Nadu, the State government should postpone the reopening of schools for a week to protect students from simmering heat. It should also ensure that all the schools in Tamil Nadu have proper and hygienic drinking water facilities, added Mr. Vasan.

Related Topics

Tamil Maanila Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.