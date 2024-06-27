ADVERTISEMENT

Vasan urges T.N. government to increase paddy procurement price

Published - June 27, 2024 03:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Thursday, June urged the Tamil Nadu government to consider increasing the procurement price of paddy to ₹3,000 a quintal.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said the DMK in its election manifesto had promised farmers that the procurement price for paddy would be increased to ₹2,500 a quintal. However, even after three years of coming to power, the DMK government failed to implement its poll promise.

He urged the Tamil Nadu government to procure paddy at ₹2,500 a quintal in the current Kharif season. He said the State government should come forward to procure paddy at ₹3,000 a quintal based on the demand of the farmers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US