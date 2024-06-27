Vasan urges T.N. government to increase paddy procurement price

Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Thursday, June urged the Tamil Nadu government to consider increasing the procurement price of paddy to ₹3,000 a quintal.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said the DMK in its election manifesto had promised farmers that the procurement price for paddy would be increased to ₹2,500 a quintal. However, even after three years of coming to power, the DMK government failed to implement its poll promise.

He urged the Tamil Nadu government to procure paddy at ₹2,500 a quintal in the current Kharif season. He said the State government should come forward to procure paddy at ₹3,000 a quintal based on the demand of the farmers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.