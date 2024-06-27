GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vasan urges T.N. government to increase paddy procurement price

Published - June 27, 2024 03:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Thursday, June urged the Tamil Nadu government to consider increasing the procurement price of paddy to ₹3,000 a quintal.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said the DMK in its election manifesto had promised farmers that the procurement price for paddy would be increased to ₹2,500 a quintal. However, even after three years of coming to power, the DMK government failed to implement its poll promise.

He urged the Tamil Nadu government to procure paddy at ₹2,500 a quintal in the current Kharif season. He said the State government should come forward to procure paddy at ₹3,000 a quintal based on the demand of the farmers.

Related Topics

Tamil Maanila Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.