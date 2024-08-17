ADVERTISEMENT

Vasan urges students not to take the extreme step

Published - August 17, 2024 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

G.K. Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Saturday condoled the death of a student from Thanjavur district who reportedly ended his life after an unsuccessful attempt at clearing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

In a statement, Mr. Vasan referred to Dhanush, a native of Silamba Velankadu village in Thanjavur district who reportedly ended his life after failing to clear the test. “Students should not take the extreme step over an unsuccessful attempt at clearing a test. They should try to score better in the next attempt and always keep in mind the hard work of their parents,” he said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

