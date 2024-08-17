GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vasan urges students not to take the extreme step

Published - August 17, 2024 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
G.K. Vasan

G.K. Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Saturday condoled the death of a student from Thanjavur district who reportedly ended his life after an unsuccessful attempt at clearing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

In a statement, Mr. Vasan referred to Dhanush, a native of Silamba Velankadu village in Thanjavur district who reportedly ended his life after failing to clear the test. “Students should not take the extreme step over an unsuccessful attempt at clearing a test. They should try to score better in the next attempt and always keep in mind the hard work of their parents,” he said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.