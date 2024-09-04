Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan has urged the Tamil Nadu government to open adequate direct purchase centres (DPC) in the Cauvery delta districts and ensure adequate measures are in place for the smooth procurement of paddy from farmers.

In a statement on Wednesday (September 4, 2024), Mr. Vasan said farmers had expressed concerns over the decrease in the quantum of paddy procurement at direct purchase centres in the last few years. Farmers in the State are struggling with economic distress, scarcity of water for irrigation, shortfall of agriculture labourers, and natural disasters, he said.

Despite the farmers having started harvesting the kuruvai crop, the State government has not opened direct purchase centres in some areas, he said. He also expressed concerns about the delays in procurement due to the non-availability of tarpaulin and other essentials to store the grains procured from farmers.

He urged the State government’s intervention in the matter and wanted it to be resolved it at the earliest.