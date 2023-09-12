HamberMenu
Vasan urges Karnataka govt. to accept directions of Cauvery panel

 He criticises T.N. and Karnataka governments for vote bank and alliance politics

September 12, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
TMC leader G.K. Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan on Tuesday urged the Karnataka government to accept the directions of the Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority and release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Criticising the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments over the issue, the former Union Minister said: “There is vote bank politics in Karnataka. There is alliance politics in Tamil Nadu and it is completely affecting the innocent farmers of Tamil Nadu.”

Read also: Cauvery row: BJP wants Karnataka to convince TN CM instead of approaching Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Tamil Nadu government should not consider the elections or alliance or victory and not criticise the Central government but speak out against Karnataka, Mr. Vasan said. He also called for exposing the “fudging of data” by the Congress government in Karnataka.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan also urged the Tamil Nadu government to remain vigilant and hold talks with Karnataka to get water. He also insisted on immediate measures to prevent several acre of crops from withering and protect the livelihood of farmers. “Karnataka Chief Minister’s statement that they will construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu will never help find a solution for the Cauvery issue,” Mr. Vasan said and added that the neighbouring State was taking vengeance on Tamil Nadu farmers.

