Vasan urges Jal Sakthi Minister to maintain neutrality over Mekedatu dam issue

Published - June 18, 2024 04:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The TMC president pointed out that the Minister should avoid making statements about Tamil Nadu and Karnataka holding talks on the construction of a dam at Mekedatu, as such a dam would adversely impact farmers in the delta districts of T.N.

The Hindu Bureau

The Cauvery river flows through a deep and narrow gorge at Mekedatu, near Kanakapura, in Ramanagara district, Karnataka | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, urged the Union Minister of State for Jal Sakthi, V. Somanna to avoid commenting along the the lines that Tamil Nadu and Karnataka should hold talks to resolve the dispute with respect to Karnataka’s plans for the construction of a dam at Mekedatu.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan, whose party allied with the BJP for the recent Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, said the Karnataka government has been acting against the directions of the Supreme Court and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Naming Somanna as Jal Shakti Minister is Centre’s betrayal of T.N., says Palaniswami

The steps taken by the Karnataka government to construct a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu would adversely impact the livelihood of farmers in delta districts in Tamil Nadu, and were “arbitrary, unlawful and against the spirit of federalism,” he said.

“In such a scenario, Mr. Somanna, who hails from Karnataka, should maintain neutrality when it comes to the issue of Mekedatu to give confidence to the farmers of Tamil Nadu. The Minister should avoid saying that Tamil Nadu and Karnataka could hold talks on the construction of a dam at Mekedatu,” added Mr. Vasan.

