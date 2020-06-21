Vasan urges health staff, police to take care of themselves

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan

News about some of them getting infected by the virus is disturbing, he says

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Sunday urged doctors and other healthcare workers and police personnel to take care of themselves and their family members.

In a statement, he said they were in the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and acknowledged the key role played by them.

Mr. Vasan noted that the news about some of them getting infected by the virus was disturbing and concerning.

He urged the doctors, healthcare staff and police personnel to pay more attention in safeguarding themselves and their family members.