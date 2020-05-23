Vasan urges Centre to take steps to bring back fishermen stranded in Iran

Special Correspondent

23 May 2020

The Tamil Maanila Congress president, in a statement, said 750 fishermen from Tamil Nadu are stranded in Iran

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Saturday urged the Centre to take steps to bring back fishermen from Tamil Nadu stranded in Iran.

In a statement, he said that about 750 fishermen hailing from Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Dindigul, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore among other places went to Iran on a contract basis and have been suffering for the past 50 days due to the COVID-19 situation, and their families here are panicking.

Mr. Vasan said, due to the lockdown in Iran, the fishermen are suffering from loss of income and are in fear due to the spread of the pandemic.

He noted that the Centre has taken steps to bring back Indians from Iran through ships.

The families of the fishermen have requested the Central and State government to bring back them at the earliest, Mr. Vasan said.