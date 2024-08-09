GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vasan urges Centre to hold talks with Sri Lankan government on fishermen issue

Published - August 09, 2024 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
GK Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Friday urged the Union government to hold talks with the Sri Lankan government to ensure the livelihood of Tamil Nadu fishermen.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan condemned the recent mid-sea arrest of 33 fishermen from Rameswaram by the Sri Lanka Navy. He said the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and confiscation of their fishing vessels have become recurring incidents. The livelihood of fishermen and their families have been severely affected because of such incident.Nearly 74 fishermen were arrested within a month span. To find an amicable solution, the Union government should immediately hold talks with the Sri Lankan government, said Mr. Vasan.

In a separate statement, Mr. Vasan congratulated the Indian Hockey Team for clinching a bronze medal in a row, for the second time in Olympics. He said the Indian Hockey team has achieved this feat of winning back-to-back medals after 52 years. He also congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning silver in the Javelin throw.

