GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vasan urges Centre to hold talks with Sri Lanka to ensure safety of T.N. fishermen

Published - September 20, 2024 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TMC (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Thursday condemned the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, and urged the Union government to take steps to secure their early release.

In a statement, he said a total of 45 fishermen from Thoothukudi, Rameswaram and other parts of the State arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy were levied a fine of ₹2.76 crore and sentenced to six months in jail by a court in the island nation. The fine imposed on them is a hefty , and poses a threat to their livelihood. “The Tamil Nadu fishermen continue to fear about their livelihood in the wake of the continuous mid-sea arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy,” he pointed out.

He also urged the Centre to hold talks with the Sri Lankan government to ensure the safety of Tamil Nadu fishermen mid-sea.

Published - September 20, 2024 01:10 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.