Vasan urges Centre to hold talks with Sri Lanka to ensure safety of T.N. fishermen

TMC (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Thursday condemned the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, and urged the Union government to take steps to secure their early release.

In a statement, he said a total of 45 fishermen from Thoothukudi, Rameswaram and other parts of the State arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy were levied a fine of ₹2.76 crore and sentenced to six months in jail by a court in the island nation. The fine imposed on them is a hefty , and poses a threat to their livelihood. “The Tamil Nadu fishermen continue to fear about their livelihood in the wake of the continuous mid-sea arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy,” he pointed out.

He also urged the Centre to hold talks with the Sri Lankan government to ensure the safety of Tamil Nadu fishermen mid-sea.